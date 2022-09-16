Zoom is planning to launch its own email service soon: Report

It seems that Zoom is now planning to expand its services and launch new apps to attract a different set of users. The company is reportedly gearing up to announce email and calendar apps. While the video chat platform hasn't yet made any official announcement about the launch of the new apps, a report from The Information claims that the new services could be unveiled before the end of this year.

Zoom gained a lot of attraction during the coronavirus pandemic when everyone was working from home and needed a good video conferencing app for casual or work meetings. Now, it appears that the company is targeting other areas like the email service. If this is actually the case, then Zoom will face stiff competition from popular apps. It will likely be difficult for Zoom to persuade users to switch to its email service.

Google's Gmail app is widely used by a lot of users worldwide for both work and casual purposes. In 2018, the company revealed that Gmail has about 1.5 billion active users and this number has likely gone up in the past four years. According to data shared by Litmus, Apple's email service is used more than Gmail. It has about 57.72 percent market share, whereas Gmail holds about 29.43 percent share. Microsoft's Outlook is reportedly in the third position with a 4.33 percent market share.

It is being said that Zoom will call its new apps - Zmail and Zcal. These services have reportedly been in the works for around two years. Some of the reports suggest that the company could launch the new versions in the next few weeks. Zoom will be hosting its Zoomtopia conference in November this year, where it is expected to unveil its new services or reveal something about these.