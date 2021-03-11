These are OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro as leak before March 23 launch reveals it all

Highlights The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones to launch on March 23.

New leaked images confirm the colour options of the OnePlus 9 series.

We can see both the phones sporting the Hasselblad branding.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are set to launch later this month, but a new leak seems to have revealed it all - at least the design. The company's official marketing renders have been leaked on the Internet and show both the upcoming OnePlus 9 series device in full glory.

To start off, the marketing renders corroborate to what we have been seeing on the Internet for the last few months. The OnePlus 9 will sport a triple camera setup at the back with the legendary camera branding of Hasselblad, while the OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup which we have already seen courtesy of the company's camera promo teaser.

One of the biggest design elements that made OnePlus what it is now for us is the OnePlus One and its Sandstone variant. WinFuture has seemingly confirmed that the Sandstone variant is finally making a comeback with the OnePlus 9 series. If the new report is to be believed, then the Sandstone model may be limited to the OnePlus 9 Pro. The latest leaked images of the Sandstone version does remind us of the popular OnePlus One device to some extent. The next feature confirmed by the teaser images posted on social media of the smartphone brand is the presence of 5G support. OnePlus is one of the select few brands in India that's offering the majority of smartphones that are 5G-ready since we have an entire gallery of both devices, so that we will break them down for you.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G: What we should expect from it

The new leak by WinFuture subtly hints that the Hasselblad partnership with OnePlus will be highlighted on the Pro (and the regular OnePlus 9) model. One of the biggest complaints with every OnePlus device to this point has been the camera department, and the company seems to leave no stone unturned to acknowledge it and fix it in a big way with the announced long-term partnership with Swedish-camera brand Hasselblad.

OnePlus 9 Pro Sandstone variant / Image: WinFuture

In-line with a recent teaser, the report claims that the Pro model will feature the Sony IMX766 and Sony IMX789 sensors at the back. It adds that the OnePlus 9 Pro ships with a 50-megapixel lens and a 48-megapixel lens. The report also talks about FreeForm lenses, which we can expect OnePlus to talk about in detail during the unveiling of the new series. The report further adds that there could be Laser autofocus on board as well. The Pro model is said to feature a 6.7-inch display and sport curved edges.

Continuing one of the biggest design elements seen on the OnePlus device to date, the leaked images show an alert slider that is one of the signature features on OnePlus devices. Talking about the colours, the leaked gallery hints at three colour options - Black, Green, and Silver. Notably, the Black version is the Sandstone variant. We already know that the OnePlus 9 Pro (and OnePlus 9) will be powered by Snapdragon 888 and pack a 4500mAh battery. The company CEO Pete Lau has already confirmed that the phones will ship with a charger in the box, which means no Apple and Samsung surprise for fans.

OnePlus 9 5G: What to expect from the cheaper model

The new leak by WinFuture also drop a big surprise for OnePlus fans, and that's about a plastic frame instead of metal on the OnePlus 9. The report says that there are no antenna bands visible on the chassis of the smartphone in the leaked marketing images. However, going by the brand's past launches, we are sure that this could not be the case in reality. OnePlus, so far, has been one brand that has set benchmarks when it comes to design. For us, OnePlus is one of our favourite brands in the Android segment, which has a design language that's unmatched by any and the closest there was any brand it was HTC. Suppose the OnePlus 9 series chooses to ditch metal in favour of high-quality plastic chassis. In that case, that could be a big change, and we could see it following the lead of Samsung that uses plastic across a majority of premium devices available in India.

Coming back to the leaked images of the OnePlus 9, the triple camera array with Hasselblad branding is visible. The subtle OnePlus logo at the centre seems to be the only branding on both OnePlus 9 models. Notably, the company chose to use the name and logo on the OnePlus 8 series. The report says it ships with a 6.5-inch display which will be flat, unlike the Pro model.

OnePlus 9 Pro (Left) and OnePlus 9 (Right) / Image: WinFuture

OnePlus 9E/9R: Should we expect the third model?

The new leak only reveals two OnePlus 9 series devices, which may confuse a lot of people whether there is a third model in the series. However, we expect it to be a possibility, and the reason why it didn't make it to the new leak courtesy marketing material could be to avoid a reveal. It's worth noting that there have been a few instances where tipsters have talked about the third model, but there have been no images leaked so far. The OnePlus 9E, aka 9R, could be the company's best-kept secret so far. However, we have our fingers crossed.

The OnePlus 9 series will be announced on March 23 in a virtual event that will be live-streamed starting at 7:30 pm IST. Stay tuned to India Today Tech for all the details around the upcoming OnePlus 9 series.