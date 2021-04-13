Timex Fit smartwatch with telemedicine feature launched in India, price starts at Rs 6995

Highlights Timex has launched a new smartwatch called the Timex Fit in India.

The smartwatch comes with various health features and activity trackers.

The Timex Fit smartwatch has been launched in India for Rs 6995 for the silicon band variant

Popular watch company, Timex has launched a new smartwatch called the Timex Fit in India. The smartwatch comes with various health features and activity trackers. Apart from all the usual features, the Timex Fit smartwatch also comes with a telemedicine feature, which as per the company, allows users to get in touch with doctors through the Timex Fit app.

Timex has launched the smartwatch with metal and silicon band options. It features a square-shaped dial with thick bezels around the corners. An in-display home button can also be seen in the pictures. So let us have a look at the price and other specifications of the smartwatch.

Timex Fit smartwatch: Price and availability

The Timex Fit smartwatch has been launched in India for Rs 6995 for the silicon band variant whereas the metal band variant costs Rs 7495. The watches come with the same dial size but only the bands and colours are different. The metal band variant is available in two colours including the Black Mesh and Rose Gold Mesh. The silicone band variant will be available in Black, Black Blue, as well as Black Red colours.

The smartwatch can be purchase for the official website of Timex as well as the offline retailers. The company has not announced yet whether it plans to make the smartwatch available for purchase on e-commerce websites.

Timex Fit smartwatch: Specifications and features

The Timex Fir smartwatch comes with 35mm case size, which has a plastic built and is rectangular. The company claims that the smartwatch supports 10 watch faces. The user can also set pictures from his phone's gallery as his watch face. Timex has not revealed whether the watch faces are available in the watch itself or can be downloaded through the Fit app. Coming to the activity modes, the Timex watch can track running, cycling, tennis, yoga, dance, badminton, basketball, football, hiking, and gymming.

As far as the sensors are concerned, the smartwatch can track your sleep, measure your temperature, SPO2 and heart rate monitor.

Now, those were the common features that are available in almost every smartwatch. The highlight of the Timex Fit app is its telemedicine feature. The new feature allows the users to get in touch with doctors instantly through the app. The Fit app is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. In the battery department, the company claims that smartwatch offers a 6-day battery life

