PUBG Mobile server down for maintenance as Tencent prepares new update

PUBG Mobile's 0.11.0 update is expected on February 19 and the game maker Tencent has already started preparing for it. PUBG servers were taken down for maintenance at around 5 am (IST). However, the gamers shouldn't expect the update to be waiting for them when the servers go back online. The new PUBG Mobile update is expected to go live on Tuesday, February 19. Meanwhile, if you can't wait for the stable version, the beta update can be easily downloaded from the PUBG forums.

Also Read: Get ready for PUBG Mobile's zombie mode; here're the details

The news of PUBG servers being taken down was confirmed in a recent message from the Tencent support team, which said, "PUBG MOBILE will be taken offline for maintenance from 12 am UTC (5am IST) to 8 am UTC (1:30 IST) on February 18th. Service may resume sooner or later. Stay tuned!"

The update will bring together PUBG Mobile and Resident Evil 2 and let the gamers fight against the zombies. The beta update is already out and brings several new improvements including weapons, skins and vehicles. The new weapons include a Minigun, a six barrel machine gun and the new flame thrower.

Starting February 19, the PUBG Mobile gamers would be able to enjoy the new Zombies mode and fight the Resident Evil 2 bosses.

Earlier, there were reports that PUBG Mobile would introduce the stable version of 0.11.0 by 10 February. The update is now expected by the end of the month. PUBG mobile has now shared a new teaser of the zombie mode. The PUBG beta update 0.11.0 still has bugs and the gamers must wait for the final stable version for the smooth gaming experience. The last stable update which PUBG Mobile got was the 0.10.5 update. The update had brought several new additions like the Mutant AR rifle, laser sight attachment, and other changes.

The company has also released patch notes for the update detailing all the major changes and new features. One of the major additions to the game is its limited run zombie survival mode, which has been renamed from 'Sunset' to 'Survive Till Dawn'.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Images of LG's V50 ThinQ leaked online, here's all you need to know about the new 5G phone

Also Read: Amazon Apple Fest: Get discounts on iPhone XR, iPhone X, MacBook Air, iPad Pro