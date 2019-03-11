Motorola Razr all set to come back as $1,500 foldable phone; here's all we know

Motorola is resurrecting its famous super-thin Moto Razr flip-smartphone from the 2000s. The new Moto Razr is expected to be a foldable one though. Prior to Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy phones, Moto Razr was the phone to buy. The Moto Razr V3 had sold as many as 130 million units in four years. However, the new foldable Razr could be out of the reach of many buyers as it is expected to start at $1,500!

The Lenovo owned Motorola revealed its future plans in a media interview and mentioned that it would bring a foldable phone "[no] later than everybody else in the market" - suggesting that the phone is all set to release in 2019. Earlier, Motorola had filed a patent with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) describing a foldable smartphone design.

According to a report in XDA Developers, the new Razr will not offer a complete access to the entire Android experience when it's folded. Motorola has restricted which apps can "access display on flip". Currently, only certain pre-installed system applications like Moto Display, Moto Actions, and of course, the Moto Camera app, can display content on the "closed display".

As for the other features, when unfolded, the secondary display can act as a trackpad. It can also display 6 Quick Setting tiles. When the camera is being used, the users will be able to tap on the main display to click the picture and also use swipe up gesture for zooming in.

Also, in the camera app, the user can tap on the primary display to capture a photo, or swipe up on the primary display to zoom in. Motorola is also testing the Moto Display app that can show a clock, pulsing notifications, and controlling media via the external display. Motorola may also introduce a feature that will allow users to set different wallpapers for the main and the secondary screens.

Motorola would join Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei and others in the long list of companies focussing on the foldable smartphone. Samsung and Huawei recently showed off their foldable phones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), Barcelona.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale on March 13

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A40 gets certified by FCC, may launch soon