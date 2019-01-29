OnePlus 6T users report unusual battery drain issue

The users of OnePlus 6T have reported battery drain issue and currently there is no known fix available for the problem. The OnePlus 6T was launched globally in October 2018 and came with features such as in-display fingerprint sensor, a bigger display, a smaller notch, smart boost and more. The base configuration for 6T starts with 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, and the phone was powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

OnePlus has always been regular with software updates. It is still releasing updates for its older OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T devices. However, the new battery issue faced by OnePlus 6T users has come as a surprise and many OnePlus 6T users have taken to the official OnePlus forum to report the issue where the battery is rapidly draining faster than usual. Owners of OnePlus 6T have said that battery is draining quickly from 80% onwards, effectively getting halved without any major usage. There is a drop in screen-on time from 6-7 hours to approximately 4 hours.

Many users are blaming Google Play Services for battery drain. The problem could also be related to certain apps and updates. Users can try, at their own risk, resetting the phone. Meanwhile, OnePlus hasn't yet spoken about the issue and the exact reason for the drain is not yet known.

OnePlus 6T runs Oxygen OS based on Android 9.0 Pie. The 6T supports gesture navigation and display gestures. The phone also comes with a Smart Boost feature that improves app cold start speed by 5 to 20 per cent by storing data from frequently used apps in the phone's RAM.

OnePlus 6T smartphone houses a 3700mAh battery and supports fast charging. The device comes with a pre-applied screen protector, a translucent phone case, fast charge type-C cable and power adapter.

There is also a OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition version of OnePlus 6T. One of the biggest upgrades that comes with OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is a fast charging technology, which the company is calling Warp 30. As per the claims by OnePlus, the 3,700mAh battery on 6T McLaren Edition could be recharged up to 50 per cent within 20 minutes using this technology, which is good for a day's usage.

