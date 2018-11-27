OnePlus testing open beta build of OxygenOS based on Android Pie for OnePlus 5 & OnePlus 5T users

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has indicated that it has begun testing OxygenOS open beta programmes for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. Just a few weeks earlier, OnePlus was reportedly testing Android 9 based HydrogenOS for the Chinese variants of the two phones.

The closed beta builds are not available to all. For testing closed beta builds, OnePlus invites a select number of users to report bugs. On the other hand, the Open beta builds are available for all to download but they are usually buggy. A stable build is a last and final stage of the software development cycle. These builds are released for all once all the bugs are fixed.

OnePlus maintains two different versions of operating system for its OnePlus phones. The HydrogenOS is customised according to the needs of its Chinese customers. On the other hand, the OxygenOS ships to the international market. Also, HydrogenOS doesn't have Google services included as they are blocked in China.

Going by the leaked Hydrogen OS which was made available on the XDA, a mobile software development community, there is a brand new OnePlus UI design. OnePlus has also implemented a new background control solution for smoother experience. It has also added new full-screen gestures (for 5T only), Android P shutdown interface, support for advanced restart communication SMS verification code, an optimised call UI design and much more.