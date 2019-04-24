Oppo Reno and Reno 10x Zoom coming to India in June; key specs, features we know so far

Oppo's Reno flagship smartphones were recently announced in two variants - the Standard Edition and 10x Zoom Edition. Earlier this month, the Standard Edition of the Reno smartphone was made available for sale in China but the Reno 10x Zoom is yet to arrive in the market. However, Oppo's Vice President Brian Shen has announced that the Reno 10x Zoom smartphone will go on sale in China from May 10, 2019. Meanwhile, both the phones could arrive in India as early as June, 2019, said 91Mobiles.

As the name suggests, the key feature of the Reno 10x Zoom will be its cameras. The smartphone comes with 48-MP high-resolution primary Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7, an 8-MP 120-degree ultra wide-angle lens, and a 13-MP telephoto lens. The camera will be able to take intelligent portrait photos, as well as enhanced colour correction for lifelike skin tones. The camera will also have an Ultra Clear Night View 2.0 mode for better low light photography.

As for the specifications, the Reno 10x Zoom will come in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, 6GB RAM and 256GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage options. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC and will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and 4065mAh battery. The 128GB storage model has been priced at 3,999 Yuan which is roughly Rs. 41,500 while 256GB storage costs 4,499 Yuan (roughly Rs. 46,600). On the other hand, the highest 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version is priced at 4,799 Yuan (roughly Rs. 49,800).

In China, the pre-orders for the Reno 10x Zoon have already begun. The device will be shipped and made available only from May 10, 2019.

