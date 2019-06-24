Samsung may unveil Galaxy A90 as part of new Galaxy R series line-up, pop-up camera and 5G support expected

Samsung has found a new winner, other than the Galaxy S series smartphones, in Galaxy A-series phones. The South Korean electronics major has launched several smartphones under the new A-moniker. Samsung's A series comprises of Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A20e, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A40s, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A60, Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A80. There was also a rumoured Galaxy A90 phone but as per the new leaks, Galaxy A90 (model number SM-A908N), might be released under a new Galaxy R series of phones.

According to the Leakster OnLeaks, Galaxy A90 will be a part of the new line called Galaxy R series. As per the leakster, there are two models in the pipeline with a large display and a triple camera setup. One of the phones in the new R-series is expected to come with 5G support and the other is expected to have some unique camera features.

So. What many are calling #GalaxyA90 (SM-A90X) will very likely be launched as the new #GalaxyR series. - Two models already in the pipeline. - Both have huge display and triple camera. - At least one of them comes with 5G support and the other with a very unique camera feature. pic.twitter.com/oJMnzJSYG1 - Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 21, 2019

Meanwhile, there has not been any official word on the Galaxy R series and we are not sure if the series is region specific or not. In India, Samsung already has premium Galaxy S-series phones, mid-range Galaxy A series and the budget-friendly Galaxy M-series smartphones. If introduced in India, Samsung R-series smartphones could fall between A series and the premium S series. Also, if rumours are to be believed, the R-series could be the world's first mid-range 5G phone. Samsung is looking simplify its product line-up and has already replaced its Galaxy On and Galaxy J lines with the Galaxy M series smartphones.

Earlier renders of Galaxy A90 had shown that the phone will be the first Samsung smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. The phone does not come with Infinity-V or Infinity-U waterdrop notch, nor a hole-punch cutout on the screen. The phone is expected to come with FHD+ resolution, brand new Snapdragon 700 series chipset with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and at least 64GB of internal storage. The new Galaxy A90 or Galaxy R-series will likely ship with Android Pie with One UI on top. The battery capacity could be anywhere between 3,500mAh and 4,000mAh.

Edited By: Udit Verma

