Samsung working on new variant of Galaxy M30; here's all we know

Samsung is on a roll in 2019, especially with its Galaxy M-series smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy M30, which was launched earlier this year, will pretty soon have a successor. The South Korean electronics giant is already working on a new version of the Samsung Galaxy M30. Samsung's Galaxy M series smartphones already has Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and the recently launched Galaxy M40 in their armoury.

According to a SamMobile report, Samsung has already started working on the new variant of Galaxy M30. The model number of the new variant is SM-M307F, while the existing Galaxy M30 comes with a model number SM-M305F. Apart from the Galaxy M series, Samsung is also looking to refresh some of the phones in its Galaxy A lineup. The Galaxy A50 and the Galaxy A70 could soon have a new and upgraded variant.

Meanwhile, there are no leaks regarding the specifications of the new Galaxy M30. Rumours suggest that the new phone might get an upgraded camera setup, infinity notch display or a better processor. The existing Galaxy M30 comes with a 13-MP primary sensor along with an f/1.9 lens, a 5-MP secondary sensor comprising an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-MP tertiary sensor with the same f/2.2 lens. On the front, the Galaxy M30 has a 16-MP camera along with a f/2.0 lens.

Specification wise, the current Samsung Galaxy M30 has a screen resolution of 2210x1080 pixels with an Exynos 7904 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. The Galaxy M30 runs Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5 on top; it also comes with Dual SIM and a dedicated microSD card slot. The upgraded Galaxy M30 will surely have Android Pie (9.0) along with Samsung Experience UI or it might even get the One UI. Meanwhile, the new device will surely get the 64GB and 128GB of storage, similar to the existing Galaxy M30.

Edited By: Udit Verma

