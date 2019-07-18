Switching to PUBG Lite from PUBG Mobile: Here're six settings you should change

PUBG Lite, a free to play battle royale game, was recently unveiled in India for people who do not have high-end gaming PC's. PUBG Lite has decent graphics and comes with regular PC controls. However, PUBG in India has made its name for itself owing to its availability on mobile phones. Therefore, shifting from PUBG Mobile to PUBG Lite on the PCs comes with a slight learning curve as the controls are different.

PUBG Lite is free to download and allows gamers to play PUBG on their low-end PCs. PUBG's mobile version is also free and is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. However, there are few key settings that one must change while shifting to PUBG Lite to become a pro player.

Medical/Healing items: The buttons for healing items are not the same in PUBG Mobile and PUBG Lite. Therefore, you'll need to click on the control settings and enter the UI option. Look for left box in front of the Heal Items and press V. After this you'll be able to use all the healing items.

Throwable weapons: Throwables are a type of weapon in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. They primarily consist of grenades. However, to use the throwable items by pressing a single button, click on the box in front of throwable items and press G.

Swap keys: On PUBG Lite, it will be helpful to switch the keys of toggling Firing Mode (B) and Unarm (X). The reason for the change is the placement of X and B keys on the keyboard. Getting used to the X key is a lot easier than the B key.

Disable Aim feature: The Aim feature is rarely used by the PC players and hence you can change it to ADS. Go to the Gameplay section and change the value of ADS from Toggle to Hold. The switch will improve the sniping and shooting skills of the player on the PC.

Map Key: The default setting to use the map is the 'M' key, however, its placement on the keyboard makes it difficult to use. You can easily change the map key from M to F1 by visiting the UI option in the Graphics settings.

Edited by Udit Verma