Uber India comes up with storytelling feature on Eats app; here's what it is

Technology company Uber on Tuesday said its Hyderabad-based tech team has developed a feature called 'Merchant Stories' for its food ordering and delivery app 'Uber Eats'.



The feature allows merchant partners to connect directly with their eaters by posting pictures of food and other updates. "Through this innovation, merchants can now sign up for the 'Merchant Stories' feature to post regular updates. They can upload photos and add text to tell their customers about special deals, menu changes, new services, or seasonal promotions," Uber said in a release.



The company said its merchant partners felt the need to build a direct communication channel with their consumers, and the new feature is a solution for this requirement.



'Merchant Stories' helps eaters discover the latest offerings from their favourite restaurants, while also assisting Uber merchants to display their delicacies.



Citing a consumer survey, the company said eaters felt more comfortable making food decisions based on photos, and were more likely to place an order when they could see what their chosen food or beverage looked like. "In early testing, 13 per cent of eaters who clicked through a restaurant's story placed an order to that restaurant in the same session," it said.



The feature has so far been rolled out only in the US and Canada, the release said, adding that it reinforces the 'Make in India for the World' vision of its India tech centers.



Uber had sold the Indian business of Uber Eats to Zomato in January last year.

