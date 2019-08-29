WhatsApp update: Dark mode, Boomerang, other upcoming features we can't wait to try out

WhatsApp is rolling out new features thick and fast for billions of its users globally. Some of the features enhance the privacy of the chat app and others enhance the user experience and plug the security holes. Since last year, to stay at the top, the speed with which WhatsApp has been rolling out updates and new features have increased. The Facebook-owned app is now set for a few more enhancements in 2019 that will improve the way user's chat with each other.

Following are the new features that WhatsApp is expected to launch in the coming months.

Boomerang for WhatsApp: Instagram's popular Boomerang feature could soon land up on WhatsApp. According to WABetaInfo, a website that follows WhatsApp updates, the feature will be made available in the video type panel. The panel already allows users to pick video or GIF as the format. It will now have an additional option with an arrow pointing to the left indicating Boomerang as a third format. WhatsApp or its parent Facebook hasn't made any announcement regarding the release date but the addition of the Boomerang feature will certainly add to the popularity of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Dark Mode: Users of WhatsApp have been waiting for the 'Dark Mode' to hit the platform since 2018. This mode is already available on other messaging platforms and WhatsApp should have had it by now. The feature has been under-development for long now and reports suggest that 'Dark Mode' might finally see the light in the coming few months. Beyond the aesthetics, the dark mode on WhatsApp will make it easier for people to use the Facebook-owned app at night.

Memoji Stickers Support for WhatsApp : WhatsApp has introduced Memoji Stickers support for the users who are using a beta version of the chat app on the iPhones. WhatsApp for iOS latest beta version 2.19.90.23 supports the Memoji feature and it will be rolled out to the stable versions of the messenger apps in the coming weeks.

Sharing WhatsApp status post on Facebook: WhatsApp will soon let its users share their status posts on Facebook. The transfer of the status post from WhatsApp to Facebook will make use of the data-sharing API of iOS and Android.

Albums for WhatsApp Web: WhatsApp is working to bring the ''albums' feature on to WhatsApp web. The feature is already available for WhatsApp's mobile version and allows the grouping of all the images sent together in one heap.

Edited by Udit Verma

