WhatsApp Hidden Features: 5 secret chat app tricks you must know

WhatsApp has simplified the lives people around the world. The Facebook owned messaging platform continuously adds features and keeps on updating the app to simplify the overall user experience. However, people are not aware of all the features of WhatsApp and some important features have remained under-utilised or hidden.

From figuring out the person you chat with the most to creating shortcuts to conversations, the power of WhatsApp is still under-utilised despite it being the most used chat platform in the world. Here are five hidden features that you must know about.

Find out your closest friend: You can have hundreds of people in your friend list but there's always that one person you chat with the most. There is a mystery trick that will help you to find that special friend by ranking them according to the amount of data you've burned up for them. Visit Settings> Data and storage usage>Storage usage to see the list of people or groups you message the most.

Create shortcuts to conversations: There are always certain people you chat with the most and it can get cumbersome to open the app every time you want to send a message. To make the process simpler, WhatsApp allows you to create a shortcut of your friend on your homescreen. Just tap and hold a chat to select it. Tap on the hamburger menu and select 'Add chat shortcut'.

Send your location to your WhatsApp friend: Giving directions on phone is difficult. However, WhatsApp promises to take over from you and help your friends find their way to wherever you are. Tap on the attachment menu in your friends chat page and select 'Location'. Choose your exact location or the live location from the list.

Privately broadcast a message: The 'New Broadcast' feature of WhatsApp allows you to send private messages like an invite to a party without being a loudmouth. Just creat a list and send a message just like you would do in a chat group. Your recipients will get the message as if it was a privately composed one. Neat, isn't it?

Bookmark messages: WhatsApp allows you to bookmark specific messages so you can quickly refer back to them later. To star or bookmark a message, Tap and hold the message you wish to star. Tap the Star icon that appears on top of the screen. To view the list of messages you've starred - tap drop-down options mean and tap 'starred messages'.

Edited By: Udit Verma

