Valentine's Day mobile offers: Benefits on Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 on Amazon India

Samsung Galaxy M series phones, introduced last month in India, are on sale on Amazon India. Today is the fourth day of sale for the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 phones and is also the Valentine's Day. It is never easy to find the perfect gift but you can express your love and give away the cheapest Infinity Display smartphone to your loved ones. Other than the Infinity Display, Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 come with features like large batteries and fast charging technology.

The Samsung Galaxy M10 is priced at Rs 7,990 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option and Rs 8,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. On the other hand, Galaxy M20 is priced in India at Rs 10,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs 12,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

As far as the specifications of Samsung Galaxy M10 are concerned, the dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo on top of Samsung Experience 9.5 UX and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Infinity-V Display panel along with an 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 7870 SoC. Galaxy M10 comes with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. On the other hand, Sasung Galaxy M20 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-V Display along with an 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 7904 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

In terms of the optics, Galaxy M10 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-MP primary sensor along with an f/1.9 lens and a 5-MP secondary, ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, there is a 5-MP sensor at the front. Galaxy M20 houses a 13-MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens and a 5-MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, there is a 8-MP sensor along with an f/2.0 lens.

As part of the launch offers, Amazon is offering the Total Damage Protection plan for the Galaxy M10 at Rs 699 and for the Samsung M20 at Rs 1,199. There is also a no cost EMI offer for the Galaxy M20 for up to six months. Other deals include the Jio Galaxy Club offer that will give benefits worth Rs 3,110 to the Jio subscribers in the form of additional data on the Rs 198 and Rs 299 prepaid plans with the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20.

