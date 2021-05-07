Twitter brings Tip Jar for content creators to earn cash for tweets

Highlights For now, Tip Jar is available to a select group of people from across the world.

It will enable the viewers to provide monetary support to content creators on Twitter.

Twitter will take no cuts from the tips provided by the viewers.

Twitter has introduced a new way for content creators to earn through the micro-blogging platform. Starting this week, some Twitter users will be able to add Tip Jars to their accounts to let viewers support their activities on the social media service.

The new Tip Jar icon will be seen on some Twitter profiles next to the Follow button on the profile page. Those who are able or wish to add the feature to their profile will be able to enable a list of payment services or platforms through which their audience can support their cause. All these payment options will be listed under the Tip Jar icon.

In a recent blog, Twitter mentions these services to include Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal and Venmo. Android users will also be able to send tips within Twitter Spaces. Twitter clarifies that it takes no cut from these tips.

"You drive the conversation on Twitter, and we want to make it easier for you to support each other beyond Follows, Retweets, and Likes," writes Esther Crawford, Senior Product Manager at Twitter, in the blog.

For now, the feature will be seen by those using Twitter in English across iOS and Android. As for receiving tips, Tip Jar has been rolled out to a limited group of people from around the world for now. This group includes "creators, journalists, experts, and nonprofits." Twitter promises to bring the new feature to more people and across more languages going forward.

Those wanting to add the feature to their profiles will be able to do so by selecting the payment service of their choice and adding their accounts on the particular service as an option for viewers. Any tips from the audience following the setup will be transferred straight to the listed account.

Twitter says that this is the first step by the platform to enable people to receive and show monetary support on Twitter. Going forward, the platform might bring in a new revenue generation model for content creators. Though this can be expected only once, Tip Jar sees a wider use of the micro-blogging service.