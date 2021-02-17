Twitter rolls out voice DMs feature in India, here is how to useit

Highlights Twitter has begun rolling out a new voice messaging feature on its platform.

The feature would let Twitter users send audio messages

Twitter has said that the new feature would let users express themselves better.

Twitter has begun rolling out a new voice messaging feature on its platform. The feature that would let Twitter users send audio messages is being rolled out in a phased manner in India, Japan and Brazil. The feature will start rolling out from February 17. Earlier, Twitter had introduced a new feature that allowed users to post voice tweets.

Twitter's voice messaging feature will work like WhatsApp's voice message feature. There will be a dedicated icon that can be used to record and send voice messages instantly.

Talking about the new feature, Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India, "India is a priority market for Twitter and that is why we're constantly testing new features and learning from people's experience on the service here. We're excited to bring the voice messages in DMs experiment

to the country and give people a new way to express themselves and help them connect through the nuances, emotion, and empathy built by hearing someone's voice."

Twitter has said that the new feature would let users express themselves better. So here is how you can use the feature:-

 In order to get the new feature, you will first have to update the Twitter app from the Google Play Store or Apple Store. Twitter had said that it would roll out the feature to Android and iOS users.

 Now to start a conversation or continue an existing one, go to the messages section on Twitter.

 When you open a fresh chat or an existing one, tap on the voice recording button to record your message.

 You can tap on the recording button to end the recording. You can listen to the message before sending it across.

 The iPhone users can press and hold the voice button to start recording and can swipe and release the button to send the message instantly.

The feature will be rolled out to the Android and iOS users for now but the web users can listen to the messages they receive on Twitter.

On a related note, Twitter was found testing the Clubhouse-like voice-based chat room, Spaces. Twitter had said that this would allow users to join a conversation. "The human voice can bring a layer of connectivity to Twitter through emotion, nuance, and empathy often lost in the text. We see this with voice Tweets and voice DMs.Sometimes 280 characters are not enough, and the voice gives people another way to join the conversation," Twitter said.