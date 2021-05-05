Use oximeter for Covid SPO2 readings but if not available, these 5 smartwatchescan help

Highlights Most smartwatches and fitness bands these days come with Spo2 monitor, and they do not even cost a bomb.

Smartbands should not be used to determine a medical condition.

Smartbands can alert users if the Spo2 reading is alarmingly low.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise and the second wave that has struck the country is more virulent than ever. In such times, there is one thing that you must have at your home is an oximeter at home. However, if you do not have one, you can use smart bands and smartwatches to check your Spo2 readings. But remember, these smart bands can only give you a fair idea about your blood oxygen level, the readings should not be used to determine a medical condition.

Most smartwatches and fitness bands these days come with Spo2 monitor, and they do not even cost a bomb. Although the Spo2 sensors that are installed in smartwatches are not as accurate as an oximeter is, they can at least give you a fair idea if your blood oxygen level is alarmingly low or below normal. It is important to note that your Spo2 reading should always be more than 95 percent. If it is continuously below 94 percent, you should consult your doctor or do proning to improve oxygen flow.

So here is the list of smartwatches and smart bands with Spo2 monitor under Rs 7000

Amazfit Bip U Pro

Amazfit has quite a few options under Rs 5000. The company had recently unveiled the Amazift BIP U Pro, which is the improved version of the BIP U. The smartwatch costs Rs 4999 in India and can be purchased from the official website of Amazfit and e-commerce platforms. The smartwatch comes with a 1.43-inch HD large TFT-LCD color display. It also has 60 plus sports mode including running, cycling, yoga, dancing, skating, kickboxing, and more. The watch comes with a 24×7 heart rate monitoring sensor, SpO2 monitor, sleep quality analyzer, and more.

Amazfit GTS 2 mini

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini was launched under the GT 2 series. The smartwatch comes in interesting color options and a catchy design. The GTS 2 mini is available for Rs 6999 in India. The smartwatch comes with 24H Heart Rate Tracking, Female cycle tracking, Sleep quality monitoring, Stress level monitoring and BIO tracker 2 PPG. It also has more than 70 plus sports mode that include activities like cycling, swimming and other activities.

Colourfit Pro 3

Noise had launched the successor to the Colourfit Pro 2, the Colourfit Pro 3. The smartwatch comes with a bigger and better display. The Colourfit Pro 3 can be bought for Rs 3999 on Amazon. It comes with functions including heart rate monitor, blood oxygen level monitor, stress monitor and more.

Realme Watch S

Realme Watch S is available on Amazon for Rs 4999. It has a round-shaped dial and comes with various sensors including Heart Rate Monitor & Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Monitor among others. The company claims that the smartwatch can go on a single charge for 15 days and comes with fast charging tech.

GQOII Smart Vital

The GQOII Smart vital is available for purchase in India for Rs 5699. The smartwatch comes with a temperature checker, blood oxygen monitor, heart rate monitor among others.