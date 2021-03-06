Vijay Sales Women's Day sale goes live: Top deals on smartwatches, iPhones and more

Highlights Vijay Sales has announced a sale on smartphones, TVs, and more.

The Vijay Sales Womens Day sale has already gone live.

The sale is valid across all the Vijay Stores and even the website.

Women's Day is just around the corner and on the special occasion, Vijay Sales has announced a sale on smartphones, TVs, and more. The Vijay Sales Women's Day sale has already gone live. The sale is valid across all the Vijay Stores and even the website. Apart from discounts, buyers can get No-Cost EMI offers, low-cost EMI schemes with up to 7.5% cashback up to Rs 1,250 across a wide range of products in categories like smartwatches, personal care, kitchen appliances, audio with brands ranging from Boat, Noise, JBL, Mi, Philips, Hafele and many more.

In a statement, Vijay Sales had revealed that smartwatches and bands range at the online store which starts from Rs 1,349 will get up to 5 percent off. The company is offering massive discounts on the biggest brands like Apple, Boat, Noise, Lenovo, Garmin, and RealMe.

Vijay Sales is offering up to 42 percent on personal hygiene products for women including the Vega personal care products and up to 27 percent on Wahl and Philips personal care products.

Apart from this, Vijay Sales is also offering up to 25 percent discounts on a wide range of True Wireless & Bluetooth Earphones from brands like boat and Noise. Portable speakers &Carvaan speakers. The buds start at Rs 1299.

People looking to buy iPhones and MacBooks will also get cashback at Vijay Sales. The company is offering cash backs of up to Rs 6,000 on the latest Apple products along with amazing discounts on iPhones and MacBooks. Vijay Sales is also offering discounts upto 10 percent of Fujifilm Instax cameras. The company had recently partnered with Fujifilm for its Instax Camera range which is a polaroid camera.

You could also grab amazing deals on laptops during the Vijay Sales Women's Day sale. The company is offering an exclusive high-performance laptop by HP made out of ocean-bound plastic at a price of Rs 62,999. The laptop is powered by 11th Gen intel core i5 coupled with 16GB of RAM. It comes with 512 SSD and Intel Iris Graphics with a 14-inch full HD display including pre-loaded Windows and Office.