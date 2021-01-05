Vodafone Idea delivered highest voice quality in December 2020, reveals TRAI

Highlights Idea retained its top spot with the telecom service provider (TSP) with a 4.9 average voice quality rating in December 2020.

Telecom company Vodafone Idea delivered higher voice quality than Airtel, BSNL and Jio in December 2020, according to data updated by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recorded by MyCall portal. According to the regulator, the My Call app provides a platform for all telecom subscribers in India to crowdsource their opinion through a feedback rating process.

According to TRAI's data on MyCall portal on Monday, Idea retained its top spot with the telecom service provider (TSP) with a 4.9 average voice quality rating in December 2020. Idea's 4.9 average rating recorded by TRAI was for indoor and outdoor call quality rating and was recorded on a scale of one to five in December. The operator is also said to have received a 97.59 per cent satisfactory rating in the month.

TRAI is counting Vodafone and Idea as two separate telecom companies on its MySpeed portal and My Calls portal despite the recent merger of Vodafone and Idea -- Vi. Vodafone was in the second position in terms of delivering voice quality in December 2020. Vodafone received an 87.68 per cent rating and is said to have received an average 4.4 indoor call quality rating and a 3.6 average outdoor call quality rating. While Idea maintained its rank since November 2020, Vodafone experienced a dip as its rank in November was 4.6 average voice quality rating. The development was first noted by Telecom Talk.

Coming to government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the telco received an average 3.9 voice quality rating in December as against the 4.1 average ratings it received in November. Reliance Jio, which has the largest overall subscriber base in India, received an average rating of 3.9 in December as against the 3.8 average voice quality rating of November. Reliance Jio recorded a 77.81 per cent satisfactory rating in December with the operator registering an average indoor and outdoor call quality rating of 3.9.

Airtel recorded a drop in December with a 3.1 average voice quality rating as against the 3.8 average voice quality rating it received in November. The telco got an average indoor and outdoor call quality rating of 3.1 in December with a satisfactory rating of 59.46 per cent. It had received a satisfactory rating of 75.21 per cent in November.