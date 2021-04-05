We compared 3GB daily data recharge plans from Airtel, Jio and Vi and here is the winner

Highlights Vi recently introduced 3GB daily data prepaid plans from which the RS 401 prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days.

Jios Rs 349 prepaid plan is the most pocket-friendly plan from the category.

Airtel gives a data-only prepaid plan at Rs 448 with 30GB data and access to Disney+ Hotstar.

Airtel, Jio and Vi offer prepaid recharge plans with 1GB, 2GB and 3GB daily data. For users working from home and also streaming shows using their phone data, the 3GB daily data plans can come in handy. Some 3GB daily data plans also give streaming benefits, and these plans are priced under Rs 500 with up to two months validity so they can be accessed by users without the hassle of recharging every month. Vi, until recently did not offer prepaid recharge plans with 3GB daily data. It recently introduced three 3GB daily data prepaid plans priced at Rs 401, Rs 601 and Rs 801.



Airtel vs Jio vs Vi 3GB daily data plans with 28 days validity

Airtel Rs 398 prepaid plan: This plan gives 3GB data per day with 28 days validity. This plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits include a subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium included in addition to subscriptions of Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Customers will also get Free HelloTunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions. There are no streaming benefits with this plan.

Jio Rs 349 prepaid plan: This plan comes with 3GB data per day and unlimited domestic calling benefits. The pack also gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Vi Rs 401 prepaid plan: Vi's prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data for 28 days and gives 100 SMS per day. It also gives 16GB of extra data and a 1-year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. It also gives additional benefits like high-speed nighttime internet, weekend rollover data benefit, and Vi movies and TV. Vi also introduced plans priced at Rs 601 and Rs 801 that offer the same benefits but with more validities like 56 days and 84 days.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi 3GB daily data plans with streaming benefits

Jio Rs 401 prepaid plan: This plan gives 90GB data for 28 days that comes down to 3GB data per day with additional 6GB data. The plan also brings unlimited domestic calls from Jio to any network. This plan gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and a 1-year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar at no extra cost.



Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan is a data-only plan that gives 30GB data for 28 days and a VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Vi Rs 405 prepaid plan: This plan gives 90GB data with 28 days validity which means 3GB data per day with an additional 6GB. This plan comes with unlimited calls and 100SMS per day. This plan also gives 1 year's access to ZEE5 Premium and access to Vi Movies and TV.

Airtel Rs 448 prepaid plan: Airtel Rs 448 prepaid plan offers 3GB data per day with truly unlimited calls and 28 days validity. The plan also gives 100 SMS per day. The plan gives access to Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel XStream, and Wynk Music.

Looking at the above-stated plans, one can conclude that the newly introduced prepaid plan from Vi priced Rs 401 gives 3GB daily data with streaming benefits with 16 GB additional data and added benefits. It can come in handy for Vi users who are looking for these benefits. Price-wise Jio's Rs 349 and Rs 401 prepaid plan are the most pocket-friendly plans with 3GB daily data and gives unlimited calling benefits along with streaming benefits.



