WhatsApp Pink is a new virus targeting WhatsApp users, can take complete control over victim's phone

Highlights A message claiming to install a pink version of WhatsApp on a device is being shared on several WhatsApp groups.

The message promises a pink theme to the chat app in addition to new features.

The link, if clicked on, can allow hackers to gain complete access to a device.

WhatsApp users are under yet another malicious attack by perpetrators of nefarious activities online. The most recent threat comes through a link being shared on the chat platform that can let hackers gain access to the device on which it is opened.

The new threat link is being shared under the name WhatsApp Pink and claims that it can turn the theme of WhatsApp from its iconic green to that of pink colour. The link also offers additional features to lure victims and tries to legitimise its existence by deeming the theme a new official look by WhatsApp. Several WhatsApp users have reported receiving such a link on their phones, while many have forwarded it without knowing its real purpose.

However, a cyber expert has warned that the link performs no actions as advertised and instead is a tool for hackers to gain access to a target device. The link can possibly lock the victims out of their WhatsApp accounts or even their smartphones in some cases.

The expert warns that the link is devious enough to allow the hacker to gain full access to your phone and its data.

Taking to Twitter, cybersecurity expert Rajshekhar Rajaharia wrote, "Beware of WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in Whatsapp groups with an APK download link. Don't click any link with the name of #WhatsappPink. Complete access to your phone will be lost,"

(Image: Twitter/ Rajshekhar Rajaharia)

With the tweet, Rajaharia shared some images from the message being circulated for the WhatsApp Pink download. As seen in the screenshots, the chat app is shown in a new pink colour theme along with the words "WhatsApp launched new look officially."

Needless to say, this is not an official update by WhatsApp and has only been created to dupe the audience into installing the malicious links. WhatsApp has not been bereft of such targeted attacks in the past. The chat app has often been used as a playground for online threat perpetrators. Part of the problem is the unverified information that is easily spread through WhatsApp groups.

The most common safety tip you can follow at a time like this is not to click on any such unverified or suspicious link. Also, WhatsApp users are suggested to stick to the updates rolled out by WhatsApp only and not be on the lookout for any third-party modifications to make to the app.