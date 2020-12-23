Xiaomi Mi 11 price leaked, in India may cost around Rs 50,000

Highlights Xiaomi Mi 11 is all set to be launched on December 28.

The phone could start retail at around Rs 50,000.

The Mi 11 is tipped to get three RAM and storage variants.

We're getting awfully close to the launch of Xiaomi's upcoming flagship, Mi 11 series. The series is expected to bring with itself two phones and is scheduled to launch on December 28 in the company's home country, China.

Ahead of the launch, we now have interesting information about the device. The new details come courtesy of a fresh leak from China which claims to reveal the pricing of the Mi 11. The leak claims the Mi 11 will be made available for purchase at a starting price of CNY4,500 or $687/565 for the 8/128GB option. While there's no word on the Indian pricing, this should translate to around Rs 50,000.

The leak also shows that the 8/256 GB option of the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be CNY4,800 ( approx Rs 55,000, while the 12/256 GB variant will be priced at CNY5,200 (approx Rs 60,000). It is interesting to note that the Mi 11 appears to be a far more premium proposition as compared to the Mi 10 which was launched at a much more affordable price earlier this year.

Apart from this, the new leak does not reveal anything else about the phones. However, there have been enough leaks already about the Mi 11 to give us a fair idea of what we can expect from it.

Reports have suggested in the past that the Mi 11 will be among the first devices in the world to make use of the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. The information was revealed by the company's CEO Lei Jun, who confirmed that the Mi 11 will feature the chipset at launch. He made the announcement via a special message during Qualcomm's first Keynote at the Snapdragon Tech Summit.

Further, leaks suggest the Mi 11 will come with a triple camera set-up with a primary 108-megapixel lens. The secondary lens in the camera setup will be an ultrawide lens. Completing the set-up here could be a third lens on the Mi 11 which will support up to 30x zoom.

Of the two, the Mi 11 Pro is expected to sport a curved display, with the Mi 11 tipped not to get a curved screen. The phone is also tipped to flaunt a punch-hole design, although there is no clarity on whether it will support Full HD+ or Quad HD+ resolution.