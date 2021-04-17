You can now find COVID-19 vaccination centers on Google Maps

Highlights COVID-19 vaccination centres can now be located on Google Maps.

Google on Thursday announced that it would roll out the possibility of location COVID-19 vaccination centres on Google Maps. Soon, you will get when you are near a COVID-19 vaccination center. The search gaint also announced that it will be providing 250,000 COVID-19 vaccinations to countries in need. The Google Maps feature will be rolled out in some of the countries that are worst affected by COVID including the US, Canada, France, Chile, India and Singapore.

Karen DeSalvo, Chief Health Officer, Google said in a blog that is funding vaccinations for 250,000 people in countries that are in need. He also added that the vaccination centres can be located on Google Maps and Search in the U.S., Canada, France, Chile, India and Singapore.

"Overcoming the pandemic will require a coordinated effort on a global scale. To do our part, today we're announcing that we're providing 250,000 COVID-19 vaccinations to countries in need, helping fund pop-up vaccine sites in the U.S., and committing an additional $250 million in Ad Grants to connect people to accurate vaccine information. Today, Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, launched a drive for additional funding to secure vaccines for low and middle-income countries. Google.org is funding vaccinations for 250,000 people and providing Gavi with pro bono technical assistance to accelerate global distribution. We're also kicking off an employee giving campaign, and both the Gavi Matching Fund and Google.org will match each donation to triple the impact," DeSalvo said in the blog.

Apart from this, Google Cloud is also launching a virtual agent as part of its Intelligent Vaccine Impact solution (IVIs) to make sure with limited internet access get the vaccine. Using the latest tech, the people will be able to book vaccine appointments and ask questions through a virtual agent, in up to 28 languages and dialects, via chat, text, web, mobile or over the phone.

India is grappling with the second wave of COVID-19. Although the country had launched the third phase of vaccination, which includes people above the 45 years, the cases continue to rise. Currently, India is vaccinating people with Covisheild which is being produced by the Serum Institute of India and Covaxcin, which is developed by Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech. Sputnik V is the third vaccine that has been approved in India. The first batch of Russia's Sputnik V will be delivered to India this month.