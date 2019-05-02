Ashok Leyland sales rise 7% to 13,626 units in April

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland Thursday reported a 7 per cent increase in total sales at 13,626 units in April this year.

The company had sold 12,677 units during the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in April grew by 4 per cent to 9,346 units as against 8,968 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 15 per cent to 4,280 units in April 2019 from 3,709 units in the corresponding month last year.

In the domestic market, the company sold a total of 13,141 units as against 11,951 units in the same month last year, a growth of 10 per cent.

