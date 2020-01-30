Bank strike: SBI, BoB, other banks to go on two-day strike from tomorrow

Banking services across India, especially in state-owned banks, could be affected for next two days as several bank employees' unions have decided to sit on a two-day bank strike from tomorrow, January 31, 2020. The bank unions have announced that they would sit on strike on January 31 and February 1, which means banks will be closed for 3 days as February 3 is Sunday.

Several banks, including State Bank of India and IDBI, have informed Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) about industry-wide bank trade unions' strike. Banks have also warned their customers that its services will be impacted for two days from January 31, 2020, to February 01, 2020.

Demands from the Bank unions are; 20 per cent pay hike on payslip components, 5-day work week, scrapping of the new pension scheme, merger of special allowance with basic pay. The Bank employees have been waiting for a pay hike since November 2017 are likely to join the protest. Bank strike's timing corresponds with the Economic Survey and Union Budget FY20-21.

Both, finance ministry and labour department officials had tried to convince the bank unions against going on the strike. However, the matter between the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) and the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) couldn't be resolved due to differences.

United Forum of Bank Unions -- comprising of All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) & National Organization of Bank Officers (NOBO)-- have given nationwide strike call in support of their various demands.