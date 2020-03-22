Coronavirus crisis: Mahindra factories to make ventilators; Anand Mahindra to give away salary to COVID-19 fund

Anand Mahindra, CEO of Mahindra Group, has announced a series of measures, including production of ventilators at Mahindra's factories, to help India fight coronavirus outbreak.

Anand Mahindra tweeted, "To help in the response to this unprecedented threat, we at the Mahindra Group will immediately begin work on how our manufacturing facilities can make ventilators. At Mahindra Holidays, we stand ready to offer our resorts as temporary care facilities".

Mahindra, in a series of tweets, said, "Going by various reports from epidemiologists, it is highly likely that India is already in Stage 3 of transmission. Cases could rise exponentially with millions of casualties, putting a huge strain on medical infrastructure."

He added that the Mahindra Group is ready to support the Government of India and the army in establishing temporary healthcare facilities to tackle the ongoing pandemic.

Mahindra said, to help small businesses and self-employed people, who are worst hit by this outbreak, he would contribute 100 per cent of his salary to create a fund.

He tweeted, "I will contribute 100% of my salary to it & will add more over the next few months. I urge all our various businesses to also set aside contributions for those who are the hardest hit in their ecosystem."

Recently, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had also urged medical education institutes and hospitals to obtain a sufficient number of ventilators and oxygen masks. The government has cautioned sellers against charging an excessive price for sanitizers, masks, and other medical supplies.

Government has added sanitizers and masks under essential commodities list until June 30, 2020, to regulate the availability in markets.

