Dhanteras 2019: Massive discounts on Honda, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors cars

If you are planning to buy a car this Dhanteras, you can avail discounts on Honda, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors. Maruti Suzuki, the biggest carmaker in India, is offering a cash discount, exchange bonus, corporate discounts and a 5-year extended warranty on all diesel cars sold through its Nexa dealerships. Meanwhile, Tata Motors is offering benefits up to Rs 1.65 lakh. Here's a look at who's offering what:

Honda

With Diwali right around the corner, Honda Car has come out with exciting discounts on its top models. The car manufacturer has slashed prices of Honda Amaze, Jazz and City among seven of its models. Priced at Rs 9.79 lakh in showrooms, customers can avail discount up to Rs 42,000 on Honda Amaze in exchange for their old car. Without exchange, customers get Rs 28,000 discount. There are other benefits too:

Benefits if you exchange your old/current car

Extended Warranty (4th & 5th Year) worth Rs 12,000

Additional discount on car exchange worth Rs 30,000

Benefits if you don't exchange your old/current car

Extended Warranty (4th & 5th Year) worth Rs 12,000

Honda Care Maintenance Programme (3 Years) worth Rs 16,000

Customers can get cash discount upto Rs 25, 000 discount and an additional discount on car exchange worth Rs 25,000 on Honda Jazz. The original price of Honda Jazz is Rs 9.41 lakh.

Honda City, priced at Rs 14.16 lakh is available at cash discount u pto Rs 32,000. And Rs 30,000 additional discount on car exchange.

On Honda BR-V, the company offers total discount up to Rs 1,10,000, which includes cash discount (Rs 33,500), discount on car exchange (Rs 50,000) and accessories worth (Rs 26,500).

Honda Civic is available on discount up to Rs 250,000. After discount, the new price of the car is Rs 17.94 lakh. The car is originally priced Rs 22.35 lakh car. Honda Civic with Petrol engine (VCVT) is available at a cash discount of up to Rs 200,000. Cash discount up to Rs 75,000 is available on Honda Civic (VX CVT, ZX CVT) models.

Maruti Suzuki is offering hefty discounts on its cars to take advantage of the festive season and improve its sales.

MSI Arena

The Vitara Brezza (diesel) is offered with a cash discount of Rs 45,000 and a 5-year warranty. The company also offers an exchange discount of up to Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000, which takes total savings up to Rs 96,100.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire (diesel) is available with benefits worth up to Rs 83,900, which includes a combination of cash benefits, a complimentary 5-year extended warranty, exchange bonus and corporate discount. The petrol version of Maruti Suzuki Dzire is offered with benefits up to Rs 55,000 across all its variants.

Maruti Suzuki Swift, company's best-seller for many years, is offered with benefits of up to Rs 50,000 for the petrol variant and Rs 77,600 for diesel variant on along with a complimentary extended warranty package for the diesel version.

Maruti Suzuki Alto, Alto K10 and Celerio are offered with benefits up to Rs 60,000, Rs 55,000 and Rs 60,000 respectively, which includes exchange and corporate discounts.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco is offered with benefits up to Rs 40,000 for the 5-seater and Rs 50,000 for the 7-seater variant.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa dealers are offering Baleno with benefits of around Rs 35,000 on petrol variant and Rs 62,400 on the diesel variant.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is available with benefits up to Rs 1,12,900 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz's petrol variant is offered at a discount of up to Rs 65,000.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz diesel has a discount of up to Rs 87,700.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors is offering cash benefits for new buyers and discounts to those who want to exchange their old cars for a new Tata car. The company has also launched specific schemes for corporate employees.

Tata Hexa is offered with benefits up to Rs 1.65 lakh.

Tata Nexon is available for a discount up to Rs 87,000.

Both Tata Tiago and Tata Tiago NRG are available with benefits up to Rs 70,000.

Tata Tigor has a discount of up to Rs 1.17 lakh.

Tata Harrier is offered with benefits up to Rs 65,000.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: Avanti Feeds share turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 3 crore in 10 years, do you own it?

Also Read: Axis Bank posts Q2 net loss of Rs 112 crore on higher tax expense, operating profit jumps 45%

Also Read: Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 profit jumps 51% to Rs 1,724 crore; NII up 25%