IAF's MiG-27 fighter jet crashed in Rajasthan's Sirohi; no casualties reported

According to a statement issued by the India Air Force, a Court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of accident.

Last Updated: March 31, 2019  | 14:35 IST
Mikoyan MiG-27 fighter jet which crashed in Sirohi, Rajasthan.

A Mikoyan MiG-27 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed on Sunday morning in Sirohi, Rajasthan.

The MiG-27 UPG aircraft, which had taken off from Utarlai Air Force base, crashed due to engine problems at around 11: 45 am.  The spot is located around 120 km south of Jodhpur.

The pilot ejected safely and there were no casualties.  

According to a statement issued by the India Air Force, a Court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of accident. The fighter aircraft was on a routine mission at the time of the accident.

In a similar incident, another fighter aircraft, MiG-21, had crashed near Bikaner, Rajasthan on March 8. The aircraft was on a routine mission from Nal near Bikaner.

In July last year, a pilot of a MiG-21 aircraft died when the plane crashed in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.

