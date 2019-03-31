IAF's MiG-27 fighter jet crashed in Rajasthan's Sirohi; no casualties reported

A Mikoyan MiG-27 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed on Sunday morning in Sirohi, Rajasthan.

The MiG-27 UPG aircraft, which had taken off from Utarlai Air Force base, crashed due to engine problems at around 11: 45 am. The spot is located around 120 km south of Jodhpur.

The pilot ejected safely and there were no casualties.

According to a statement issued by the India Air Force, a Court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of accident. The fighter aircraft was on a routine mission at the time of the accident.

In a similar incident, another fighter aircraft, MiG-21, had crashed near Bikaner, Rajasthan on March 8. The aircraft was on a routine mission from Nal near Bikaner.

In July last year, a pilot of a MiG-21 aircraft died when the plane crashed in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

