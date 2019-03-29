Kesari Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar's film becomes fastest Rs 100 crore-earner in 2019

Akshay Kumar's film Kesari continues to set the cash registers ringing. The war-drama film has become the fastest film in 2019 to cross Rs 100 crore mark. With this, Kesari has overtaken Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal that crossed this benchmark in eight and nine days, respectively.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh mentioned that the box office collection of Kesari touched Rs 100.01 crore in just seven days.

#Kesari is now *fastest* â¹ 100 cr grosser of 2019 [so far]... Crosses â¹ 100 cr on Day 7... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.17 cr, Wed 6.52. Total: â¹ 100.01 cr. India biz... â¹ 100 cr in days: #GullyBoy [Day 8]. #TotalDhamaal [Day 9]. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2019

Kesari has also broken the record of biggest box office opener and highest first-weekend collection of Ranveer Singh's film Gully Boy.

The film had a smashing opening on March 21. Filmmaker Anurag Singh's Kesari minted Rs 21.06 crore on its Day 1 and by the end of first weekend it earned Rs 78.07 crore. Whereas, Gully Boy stood at Rs 19.40 crore in its first day and RS 72.45 crore in the first weekend.

The plot of Kesari revolves around how 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army, led by Havildar Ishar Singh (Akshay Kumar), put up a strong fight against the Afghan soldiers' who attempted to capture Saragarhi in the year 1897.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Kesari also stars Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj, Jaspreet Singh, Vivek Saini and Vikram Kochhar in significant roles.

Also read: Kesari Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra's film paces towards Rs 100 crore

Also read: Tamilrockers: Akshay Kumar's Kesari full movie leaked online in just one day after release