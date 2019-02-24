Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi pays tribute to CRPF soldiers martyred in Pulwama attack in his last address before Lok Sabha polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country in 53rd edition of his Mann Ki Baat radio programme on Sunday. This was the Prime Minister's second radio-broadcast of Mann Ki Baat in this year. He, in a tweet, said that today's episode was 'special,' as it was his last broadcast before the General Elections 2019.

Today's #MannKiBaat is special! Do tune in at 11 AM. Later on don't say I didn't tell you in advance :) pic.twitter.com/LT8N5Mkyev - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2019

This was also his first radio address since the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir when a suicide bomber of Pak-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad rammed a vehicle carrying a huge quantity of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

Here are some key points from the PM's Mann Ki Baat:

PM Modi started radio-broadcast with a tribute to the CRPF soldiers martyred in the Pulwama terror attack.

There will be No 'Mann ki Baat' in March and April, as he will be busy due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The National War Memorial for soldiers who have lost their lives for the nation since Independence will be inaugurated tomorrow.

He mentioned former PM Morarji Desai, who was born on February 29, was among the most disciplined leaders of the nation.

He also mentioned that Jamshedji Tata was a visionary and not only saw the country's future but played an important part in laying its foundations.

He said that casting a vote was a sacred duty for every democratic citizen and those who did not use their voting right should know the "pain" of not exercising their freedom.

In Mann Ki Baat radio programme, Narendra Modi connects with the citizens of the country. In this programme, he informs the people about the government's initiatives.

Mann Ki Baat is also broadcast simultaneously on the Narendra Modi app, Doordarshan, and All India Radio.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: PM Modi to inaugurate National War Memorial on February 25

Also Read: PM Modi all set to launch Rs 75,000 crore PM-KISAN scheme in Gorakhpur