Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, Tata Motors: Big festive discounts on offer as carmakers hope to revive sales

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors and Honda are offering discounts and plenty of other benefits to revive sales in the upcoming festive season. Maruti Suzuki, the biggest carmaker in India, is offering discounts up to Rs 1 lakh this month. Meanwhile, Tata Motors is offering benefits up to Rs 1.50 lakh. Here's a look at who's offering what:

Tata Motors 'Festival of Cars' campaign

Tata Motors, under it's the 'Festival of Cars' campaign, is offering customers an upgrade of their Tata cars to the Pro editions by paying as little as Rs 29,999. Tata is also offering cash benefits for new buyers and discounts to those who want to exchange their old cars for a new Tata car. The company has also launched specific schemes for government and corporate employees. In order to provide financial assistance to the buyers, Tata Motors has tied up with multiple banks and financial institutions to offer up to 100 per cent on-road finance and low EMI schemes for their cars in this Diwali season.

Tata Hexa is offered with benefits up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Tata Nexon is available for a discount up to Rs 85,000.

Tata Tiago is available with benefits up to Rs 70,000. While the Tata Tiago NRG is available at a discount of Rs 65,000.

Tata Tigor has a discount of up to Rs 1.15 lakh.

Hyundai's 'Smart Deals on Wheels' campaign

Hyundai India's schemes are in the form of cash and exchange offers for Santro, Grand i10, Xcent, Elite i20, Verna, Elantra and Tucson. There are no discounts on Venue, Creta and Kona.

Hyundai Santro is available at cash discount of Rs 15,000. There is also additional cash discount of Rs 30,000 if a buyer exchanges a Santro or Eon. Santro' exchange offer for any other car model is Rs 20,000.

Hyundai Grand i10 is available for a cash discount of Rs 60,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 30,000.

Hyundai Xcent is offered at a cash discount of Rs 60,000 and with an exchange offer of Rs 35,000.

Hyundai Elite i20 has a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and Rs 20,000 exchange bonus.

Hyundai Verna has a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 exchange bonus.

Hyundai Tucson and Elantra's entire lineup is offered with a cash discount of Rs 1.25 lakh and Rs 75,000 exchange offer.

Honda Cars

Honda Cars India is offering cash discounts and benefits on its popular models like Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, City, BR-V, Civic and CR-V. These offers can be availed till 30th September 2019.

Buyers of Honda Amaze can avail benefits up to Rs 42,000 (exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and extended warranty of Rs 12,000).

Honda Jazz has a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, taking the total benefit to up to Rs 50,000.

Honda WR-V is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000 exchange bonus, which takes the total benefit to Rs 45,000.

The Honda City has a Rs 30,000 cash discount and Rs 32,000 exchange bonus, which makes the total benefit to Rs 62,000.

Honda BR-V is offered with benefits up to Rs 1.10 lakh (Rs 33,500 cash discount, Rs 50,000 exchange bonus and accessories worth Rs 26,500).

Honda Civic is offered with a huge cash discount of Rs 2.5 lakh on Petrol and diesel models and Rs 25,000 exchange bonus except for the petrol VCVT variant. Honda Civic petrol VCVT variant is offered with a cash discount up to Rs 200,000.

Honda's biggest offer is on its SUV, CR-V which gets Rs 4.00 lakh cash discount.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki is offering hefty discounts on its cars as it seeks to improve sales during the festive season. The local unit of Suzuki Motor Corp. has also requested the commercial banks to lower their rates on vehicle loans, in line with recent reductions in the repo rate by the RBI, to make it easier for car buyers to purchase new vehicles.

MSI Arena

The Vitara Brezza is offered with a benefit of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire (diesel only) is available with benefits worth up to Rs 90,000, which includes a combination of cash benefits, exchange bonus and a complimentary 5-year extended warranty package or its cash equivalent.

The petrol model of Maruti Suzuki Dzire is offered with benefits up to Rs 60,000 across all its variants.

Maruti Suzuki Swift, company's best sellers for many years, is offered with cash benefits of up to Rs 30,000 along with a complimentary extended warranty package (or equivalent cash discount if not selected) for diesel variants.

The petrol variant of Maruti Suzuki Swift is being offered with benefits up to Rs 50,000 including an exchange bonus.

Additionally, Swift also gets exchange benefits of up to Rs 20,000 (both petrol and diesel variants).

Maruti Suzuki Alto and Alto K10 are offered with benefits up to Rs 70,000.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available with benefits up to Rs 60,000, including Rs 20,000 exchange bonus.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco is being offered with benefits up to Rs 45,000 for the 5-seater and Rs 55,000 for the 7-seater variants.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is available with a discount of up to Rs 25,000 across all variants.

MSI Nexa

Maruti Suzuki Nexa dealers are offering Baleno with benefits of around Rs 65,000 for BS4-compliant petrol variants.

Baleno RS, which also has a BS4-compliant engine, is available at a discount of Rs 85,000.

Benefits up to Rs 1.3 lakh on some variants of Maruti Suzuki S-Cross depending on unsold inventory.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz's petrol variant is offered at a discount of up to Rs 95,000.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz diesel has a discount of up to Rs 65,000.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available with benefits of around Rs 75,000, depending on leftover stocks.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa is offering a 5-year extended warranty on all cars, effective 1st September 2019.

