Article 15 Box office collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana's film continues its dream-run at the box office

Ayushmann Khurrana's film Article 15 continues its dream-run at the box office on its fourth day. Ayushmann Khurrana's film Article 15 is running steady at the box office on its fourth day. The film opened on a good note at the box office and earned Rs 5.02 crore on its Day 1, followed by Rs 7.25 crore on its second day. The box office collection of Article 15 rose on Sunday taking the numbers to a whopping 7.77 crore despite India Vs England World cup match. Anubhav Sinha's directorial is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

The storyline for the socio-political drama film has been inspired from true life events, including 2014 Badaun gang rape and 2016 Una flogging incident. Ayushmann Khurrana, the protagonist, is playing a police officer in the film. Article 15 is written by Gaurav Solanki and Anubhav Sinha and also stars Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa in significant roles.

Article 15 has been appreciated and received well by fans as well as critics. India Today reviewer Lakshana N Palat wrote in her review, "In a world of Bollywood cinema, where chest-thumping and nauseating patriotism is celebrated, it is safe to say Article 15 is a daring and well-meaning courageous film.Unlike Karan Johar's glossy Dhadak, which tiptoed around caste in its film even though the original Sairat was hard-hitting, Article 15 plunges right in, unabashedly." Produced by Zee Studios and Benaras Media Works, Article 15 was selected as the opening film for the 10th edition of London Indian Film Festival, which premiered on June 20.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

