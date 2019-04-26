Avengers Endgame Box Office: MCU's superhero film earns Rs 1,186 cr; eyes to gross Rs 5,600 cr in 1st weekend

Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has exceeded all expectations. On the first day of its release globally, the film has collected around $169 million (Rs 1,186 crore). The world's highest-grossing franchise is eyeing a record-breaking collection of over $800 million globally in its first weekend alone. Additionally, the multi-superhero film is expected to earn around Rs 400 crore at the Indian box office.

Avengers: Endgame's global earning includes $6 million in France, $7 million in Australia, $8.4 million in South Korea, and $107.5 million at the Chinese box office, according to a Variety report. The film has become China's highest grossing foreign movie on its opening day, April 24, two days before its release in the United States.

Avengers: Endgame, which also holds the record of the fastest film to hit the 500 million yuan mark, dominated theatres across China on Wednesday with over 80 per cent of all screenings. According to a Reuters report, in China, some premiere tickets were being sold on the black market for more than 500 yuan, whereas the average price of a ticket is nearly 60 yuan.

In India, Avengers: Endgame sold over 2.5 million tickets in advance bookings, setting the record of highest ever advance ticket sales for a Hollywood movie on BookMyShow. Additionally, the movie also became the fastest film to surpass the two million advance ticket booking mark, reads a BookMyShow statement.

BookMyShow's Ashish Saksena, in a statement, said, "With just a few hours left for Avengers: Endgame to hit the screens, the frenzy around the film is unprecedented. The cinemas are doing everything possible to match fans' demand for the film, including round-the-clock screenings as also opening up advance bookings for the entire week ahead." Avengers: Endgame was released on April 26 across up to 3,000 screens in India and 4,600 theatres in the US.

