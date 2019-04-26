Avengers: Endgame releases in India; sets record for ticket sales

Hollywood's most awaited superhero film Avengers: Endgame has released in India and other parts of the world today. Avengers: Endgame will be released across 2,500 cinema halls in India alone, making it one of the biggest releases in India. Considering euphoria around the film, movie trade experts are expecting Avengers: Endgame to rake in around Rs 350-400 crore in India. Besides English, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions. As per BookMyShow, over 2.5 million tickets of Avengers: Endgame -- a peak of around 18 tickets per second -- have already been booked, which is the highest advance ticket sale of any Hollywood film on the platform in India.

With the power of the six Infinity Stones, Thanos wiped out half the universe with a snap. Itâs up to the surviving Avengers to put things right. This is the Endgame.



Major multiplexes across India are even screening the film post-midnight, an exception, especially, for a Hollywood film. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has given all five stars to Avengers: Endgame, saying the film exceeds the humongous expectations. "...Emotional, humorous, lots and lots of surprises in store... Get ready for a Tsunami at the Boxoffice," he tweeted.

Advance booking for Hollywood films is unheard of in India. Taran said Avengers: Endgame's advance booking numbers are much better than several Hindi biggies that opened in 2018 and 2019. Not just BookMyShow but slots at many cinema chains including PVR, Cinepolis, Carnival, and Inox have already been booked for several days in advance.

However, the cam print of the Hollywood film was leaked on piracy website TamilRockers even before its release in India. Tamilrockers is notorious for leaking famous movies on its website. Considering frenzy around Avengers: Endgame, leaking of the film online before its release could hurt its business in India.

The franchise's previous film, Avengers: Infinity War, had crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office within its opening weekend. The numbers of Avengers: Endgame could be far bigger than the previous film. Avengers: Infinity War stars Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson, amongst others. The Avengers: Endgame ticket prices vary from Rs 150 to Rs 1,000, depending on your preferences for screen, time, place etc.

