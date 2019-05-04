Business Today

Avengers Endgame Box Office Collection Day 8: Marvel's film smashes previous records; to cross Rs 400 cr mark in week 2

Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest film Avengers: Endgame is proving to be a tough competition to some of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters.

twitter-logo BusinessToday.In        Last Updated: May 4, 2019  | 18:53 IST
Avengers Endgame BO Collection Day 8: Marvel's film smashes previous records; to cross Rs 400 cr mark in week 2
The movie has grossed more than Rs 300 crore so far at the ticket window and is expected to surpass the collections of Bollywood movies like Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sanju.

Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest film Avengers: Endgame is proving to be a tough competition to some of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters. The movie has grossed more than Rs 300 crore so far at the ticket window and is expected to surpass the collections of Bollywood movies like Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sanju.

According to Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweets today, the Marvel film is decimating previous records and setting new benchmarks and is likely to cruise past Rs 400 crore by the second week.

While comparing the Hollywood flick with the earning of other mega releases in Hindi and their earnings in the first 7 days, he stated that the superhero film has shattered two myths: Screen count and release period.

The superhero film crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone on its second day of release at the Indian box office, Rs 150 crore mark on day three, Rs 200 on day five and Rs 250 crore on day seven.

It was the highest earning film of 2019 in India with Rs. 244 cr, which the blockbuster achieved by the Day -7, making the film king of the Indian box office. It has turned heavy for all Hindi films combined, including the top grosser Baahubali. Not just this, it has become the biggest opener of all-time.

Film critic and journalist Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures after a week's collection, as per which, Endgame has beaten every Hindi film in history when compared the collections of big Hindi releases with the Endgame collections. He also believes that Avengers: Endgame, is likely to earn somewhere between Rs 350-400 crore in its lifetime.

The Hollywood flick Avengers: Endgame was one of the most awaited releases for a long time. Directed by the Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony), the movie has become the highest Hollywood grosser in the world and has highly positive reviews passed by fans. With an astounding $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office, the Avengers: Endgame has already surpassed the lifetime total collections of Avengers.

The movie shows Thanos, the mad Titan, engaging in an epic face-off with the superheroes, including the original Avengers. The Hollywood biggie features an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson, among others.

(Edited by Rupa Burman Roy)

Also Read: 'Dangerous to let viable cos close down':IBBI chief Sahoo

Also Read: Embassy Office Parks REIT raises Rs 3,000 cr via private placement of debentures

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Avengers: Endgame | Marvel Cinematic Universe | Bollywood blockbusters | Hollywood flick | Film critic and journalist Taran Adarsh | Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony)
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close