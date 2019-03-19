Badla Box Office Collection Day 11: Taapsee-Amitabh Bachchan's film earns Rs 70.52 crore

Sujoy Ghosh's revenge-thriller Badla is still standing tall at the box office. Badla has minted Rs 70.52 crore in 11 days.

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla is their second film after 2016 courtroom drama flick Pink. And just like Pink, this crime thriller has also received overwhelming reviews from critics and praises from cine-goers.

The box office collection of Badla was recorded Rs 23.2 crore in its first weekend, Rs 38 crore in its first week and Rs 18.70 crore in the second weekend, reported film critic and movie analyst Taran Adarsh.

According to Taran Adarsh, Badla may cross the lifetime box office collection of Pink in the second week. Pink grossed approximately Rs 107 crore.





#Badla is dominating the marketplace... Refuses to slow down on weekdays... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Pink in Week 2 itself... [Week 2] Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 6.70 cr, Sun 8.22 cr, Mon 2.80 cr. Total: â¹ 59.77 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: â¹ 70.52 cr. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2019

According to a Box Office India report, Badla has crossed Rs 20 crore in Mumbai circuit and is performing well in West Bengal and Mysore region.

So far, Badla has had an uninterrupted run at the box office with no major release disrupting its business. Badla will however will clash with Akshay Kumar's Kesari on Holi. Movie critic Taran Adarsh, however predicted that Badla will still continue to score at the ticket counters.

Badla is an adaptaion of 2016 Spanish release The Invisible Man. In Badla, Amitabh plays the role of a lawyer, Badal Gupta, and helps Naina (Taapsee), who has been accused of murdering a man she was having an affair with.

For the first time, Shah Rukh Khan has produced a film with Amitabh Bachchan as the lead actor. Badla has been made by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment.

