Akshay Kumar's Kesari movie: Check out trailer, box office prediction, songs, cast

Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari will hit the screens this week. Kesari is a true story based on the Battle of Saragarhi, fought in 1897. Touted as one of the bravest battle ever fought, 21 courageous Sikhs countered 10,000 invaders.

Kesari is made on a budget of Rs 80 crore budget and will be releasing in 4,000 screens across the country on Thursday March 21.

Box office predictions: According to experts, Kesari has a huge potential to become year 2019's top five biggest hits. Factoring film's story line , Akshay Kumar's popularity and Holi holiday, Kesari may smoothly earn between Rs 28-38 crore on its opening day.

Songs: The soundtrack of Kesari comprises of four tracks. Song 'Sanu Kehndi', sung by Romy and Brijesh Shandilya is powerful Punjabi song that has garnered over 19 million views on YouTube in two weeks. Music composer Arko's song 'Teri mitti' is an energetic number enmeshed with flavor of nationalism. 'Teri Mitti' has gained over 12 million YouTube views in just two days. Jazzy B's 'Aaj Singh Garjega' and Arjit Singh's 'Peeche Peeche' are other two tracks of Kesari that have started becoming popular.

Trailer: The first look of Kesari was revealed by Akshay Kumar through his Twitter handle on 12 September 2018. The second look was released on the Republic Day on 26 January 2019 on Akshay's twitter handle. On February 20, Dharma Production released the official trailer of the movie and till now over 37 million people have viewed the trailer on YouTube.

Cast: Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film features Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj and Jaspreet Singh in significant roles.

