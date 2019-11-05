Bigil Box Office Collection Day 11: Thalapathy Vijay's film earns over Rs 230 crore

Bigil box office collection: Actor Thalapathy Vijay, the versatile Kollywood actor, is currently basking in the success of his latest film Bigil. Bigil has continued to stay strong across both domestic and international box office markets. Released on October 25, the film received amazing response from audience as well as film critics. Film analyst Taran Adarsh says Bigil has raked in $1,117,671 [Rs 7.91 crore] in the US, 503,423 pound [Rs 4.60 crore] in the UK and A$ 512,622 [Rs 2.51 crore] in Australia.

In India, Bigil has breached Rs 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu, with Chennai's contribution of Rs 10 crore alone.

The overseas earning has spiked its overall collection to over Rs 235 crore. The film has also surpassed the collection of Rajinikanth's film Petta on Sunday. With this, Bigil has become 2019's highest grossing Kollywood movie at the worldwide box office.

Bigil marks the third collaboration of Vijay and Atlee Kumar after Theri and Mersal. Produced under the banner of AGS Entertainments, film Bigil was released in over 3,000 screens globally. The film also stars Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Vivek, Daniel Balaji, Anandraj, Yogi Babu, Devadarshini, Arjan Bajwa and among others.

