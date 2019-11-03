Bigil Box Office Collection Day 9: Vijay-Atlee's film breaks Rajinikanth's Petta record; earns Rs 230 worldwide

Bigil box office collection: Actor Vijay's latest Tamil blockbuster Bigil is thunderous at the box office. Atlee's directorial film broke the lifetime record of Rajinikanth's Petta on its day 9 emerging as the most successful Tamil film of 2019. Bigil has earned over Rs 230 crore at the worldwide box office market while 'Petta' had earned around Rs 222 crore.

Moreover, this is Atlee-Vijay's third movie in a row to breach the Rs 200 crore mark. Sarkar and Mersal are the other two movies of the duo to earn Rs 244.8 crore and Rs 243 crore respectively internationally.

Meanwhile, Bigil has minted over Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu with Chennai's contribution to around Rs 10 crore alone.

With this, Vijay's Bigil has become the third Kollywood film to breach Rs 100-crore mark in Tamil Nadu in 2019, after Rajinikanth's Petta and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam.

Also, Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil has become the 4th film of his career to earn Rs 10 crore in Chennai after Theri, Mersal and Sarkar, mentioned trade analyst Kaushik LM.

In Bigil, Vijay is sharing screen with actress Nayanthara. The film sees Vijay in dual roles as a father and a son. Vijay plays the coach of a women's football team. It also features Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Yogi Babu, Amritha, Indhuja and many others. Bigil is produced by AGS Entertainment. Bigil hit the screens on October 25.

