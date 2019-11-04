Bigil Box Office Collection Day 10: Vijay's film tops the list of most successful Tamil films of 2019

Vijay starrer Bigil is enjoying a successful run at the box office. The film surpassed Rajnikanth's film Petta on Sunday by earning over Rs 233 crore at the worldwide box office market. Petta had a recorded collection of Rs 220 crore. With this, Bigil has become 2019's highest grossing Kollywood movie at the worldwide box office.

According to trade analyst Kaushik LM, Bigil has minted $46,261 in the US from October 31 to November 2, taking the gross collection to $1,091,766. Whereas in UAE, Bigil has clocked nearly Rs 1 crore, during the same period.

Bigil has breached Rs 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu, with Chennai's contribution of Rs 10 crore alone. Bigil has become the third Kollywood film to breach Rs 100-crore mark in Tamil Nadu in 2019, after Rajinikanth's Petta and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam.

Produced under the banner of AGS Entertainments, film Bigil was released on October 23 in over 3,000 screens globally. It is the third successful consecutive film of Vijay with director Atlee. The other two previous hits of the duo are Mersal and Theri.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, Bigil feathures Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Yogi Babu, Amritha and Indhuja in crucial roles. In Bigil, Vijay plays the coach of a women's football team.

