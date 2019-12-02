'Priyanka Chopra zindabad!' Congress leader mixes up Priyanka Gandhi's name

A video of a senior Congress leader has gone viral in social media after he made a blunder in a rally in Delhi. Former MLA Surender Kumar, while addressing a rally in Delhi on December 1, mixed up the names of Priyanka Gandhi and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.

In the video, the Congress leader, Surender Kumar, can be heard shouting and urging the crowd to repeat after him: "Sonia Gandhi zindabad, Congress party zindabad, Rahul Gandhi zindabad, Priyanka Chopra zindabad."





Congress's Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra was also present in the rally.

Immediately after Kumar's goof up, Congress's Delhi unit chief, who was standing on the stage, turned towards Kumar expressing surprise over the blunder.

The three-time Bawana MLA soon realised his mistake, apologised and said "Priyanka Gandhi Zindabad".

The Congress leader got severely trolled along with his party after the accident.

Akali Dal leader and MLA from Rajouri Garden, Manjinder Singh Sirsa took a dig at Congress leader and said, "In the Congress rally, slogans are being raised for Priyanka Chopra. It seems the whole party is Pappu".

