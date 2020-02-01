Jawani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 1: Saif Ali Khan's film expected to earn upto Rs 3 crore

Jawani Jaaneman box office latest: Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F starrer comedy drama film is expected to earn Rs 2.5- Rs 3 crore on its first day. The Nitin Kakkar directed film is expected to make a decent opening at the box office.

The trailer of the film has received positive response so far. The audience has also admired Saif Ali Khan's look in the film. Jawaani Jaaneman is a comedy drama based on a playboy's life and how his life changes completely when his teenage daughter enters his life. The movie features Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala in important roles. This is also Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya's debut film.

The film released on 1,550 plus screens- 1,200 screens nationally and 350 screens overseas. The film that has been made on total budget of Rs 40 crore is also facing some tough competition from Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. According to famous film critic Taran Adarsh, Tanhaji has made a total of Rs 237.87 crore so far.

Devgn-starrer Tanhaji is close to overtaking the lifetime box office collection of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. Apart from Tanhaji, Saif Ali Khan-starrer comedy film will face competition from Remo D'Souza directed Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut starrer sports drama Panga. Street Dancer 3D earned a total of Rs 56.77 crore whereas Panga earned Rs 21.36 crore till Thursday.

