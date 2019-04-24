Kalank Box Office Collection Day 7: Varun-Alia's film witnesses sharp decline; earns Rs 3 crore on Tuesday

Karan Johar's Kalank, after witnessing the biggest first-day collection of the year, is struggling to stay afloat at the Indian box office. Kalank raked in around Rs 3 crore on Day 7 at the domestic box office. The film has managed to collect over Rs 72 crore at the ticket window so far. Varun Dhawan- Alia Bhatt's film collected Rs 11.45 crore on Day 2, Rs 11.60 crore on Day 3, Rs 9.75 crore on Day 4, Rs 11.63 crore on Day 5 and Rs 3.25 crore on Day 6.

The movie's earnings are also expected to further reduce after the release of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame this Friday.

Kalank, which includes grand sets and big Bollywood names, garnered mixed reviews from both critics and moviegoers alike. Trade pundit Taran Adarsh, in his one-word review, declared Kalank 'Disappointing' and tweeted that "(The movie) doesn't live up to the expectations".

Apart from Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, Kalank also features Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt.

Kalank is co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The movie also marks the fourth collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Student of the Year, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

