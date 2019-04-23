Kalank Box Office Collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan's film collects Rs 3.50 crore on Monday

Karan Johar's ambitious project Kalank has witnessed a huge fall in its box office collection on Monday. According a report in Boxofficeindia.com, the multi-starrer collected an estimated Rs 3.50 crore on its sixth day, bringing its total collection to Rs 69.50 crore.

Kalank witnessed highest opening of 2019, followed by Akshay Kumar's Kesari and Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy. The film collected Rs 21.60 crore on Day 1, But, the film's collections have dropped rapidly since then.

Kalank collected Rs 11.45 crore on Day 2, Rs 11.60 crore on Day 3, Rs 9.75 crore on Day 4 and Rs 11.63 crore on Day 5.

The film has received criticism by both critics and audience because of its long duration, poor editing and abrupt storyline.

The collections of Kalank is likely to dip further as Hollywood superhero film Avengers: Endgame is going to hit the screens on Friday, said trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh. Endgame has already sold one million tickets in 24 hours in India.





#AvengersEndgame advance booking is unheard of, unimaginable and unprecedented... Much, much better than several #Hindi biggies that opened in 2018 and 2019... Eyes a record-breaking, historic start in #India... Dear BO records, get ready to be smashed and shattered! â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2019

Kalank, set in the 1940s, is a period drama, which revolves around stories of six characters who are connected by love and revenge. Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Duttt, Madhuri Dixit, Kunal Khemu, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor in lead roles. The film hit the screens on April 17.

