Marjaavaan box office collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra's revenge saga earns Rs 35 crore

Marjaavaan box office collection: Marjaavan starring Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh has continued its steady performance at the box office. The romantic-action drama film earned Rs 4.15 crore on Monday, Rs 3.61 crore on Tuesday and early estimates shows that the film earned Rs 3.5 crore on Wednesday. The box office collection of Marjaavaan is recorded Rs 35.5 crore (approximately).

Marjaavaan was released on November 15 and it minted Rs 7.03 crore on its first day. According to boxofficeindia.com, Marjaavan is doing well in UP, Bihar, MP, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. However, the second Friday will be a test for the film. And, it is projected that Marjaavaan would earn nearly Rs 37 crore in its first week at the box office.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty's 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' which released along with 'Marjaavaan' has failed to impress the audience as it collected just Rs 1.80 crore so far.

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Marjaavaan is a revenge saga with Riteish Deshmukh playing the role of a villain. The film also features Tara Sutaria who has been shown mute in the movie.

Marjaavaan has reunited Deshmukh, Malhotra and Zaveri after 2014's Ek Villain, directed by Mohit Suri.

Also read: Marjaavaan box office collection Day 5: Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra's film earns over Rs 30 crore

Also read: Marjaavaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria's film mints over Rs 28 crore