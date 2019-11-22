Marjaavaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Sidharth, Riteish's film inches towards Rs 50 crore

Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Marjaavaan has continued its steady performance at the box office. While the Marjaavaan's box office collection is gradually dipping, the movie has performed rather well compared to expectations. According to initial reports, the movie is expected to have made Rs 2 crore on Thursday. The box office collection of Marjaavaan is expected to be in the range of Rs 37-38 crore.

The film's box office collection came as a surprise for analysts that expected the movie to tank on the back of the dismal reviews. Almost every critic gave negative reviews to the movie.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan sees Sidharth Malhotra as an orphan raised by the local mafia. Tara Sutaria plays his love interest. Riteish Deshmukh portrays the role of a vertically-challenged man who turns their life upside down.

Released on November 15, Marjaavaan minted Rs 7.03 crore on its opening day despite its clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's latest hit Bala. The movie also clashed with Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Athiya Shetty starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor that has witnessed one of the worse performances in recent times.

Sidharth Malhotra took to social media to thank his fans for showering the movie with love. "Grateful for the love and glad to see everyone enjoy the film," he said. Riteish Deshmukh also urged his fans to watch the film. "Box office mein toh seeti pe seeti baj rahi hai!" he said.

The film also has Rakul Preet Singh in a small role and Nora Fatehi performing in the song, 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani'.

