Saaho Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas' film breaks Rajinikanth's 2.0 record, becomes 2nd highest opener

Saaho Box Office Collection: Prabhas and Shradha Kapoor's film Saaho has generated over Rs 130 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day on August 30. Further it is estimated that the film has maintained its multi-crore business even on day 2, taking the gross earning to nearly Rs 220 crore. The high-octane action drama, starring Prabhas, kicked off in India with Rs 24.40 crore in its Hindi version. That haul marks the third-highest gross of 2019 after Bharat (Rs 42.30 crore) and Mission Mangal (Rs 29.16 crore).

In south, Saaho has recorded the second highest collections of all time after Baahubali - The Conclusion. Saaho has raked in nearly Rs 87 crore in its Tamil and Telugu version, while Baahubali-The Conclusion earned nearly Rs 121.72 crore on its opening day, reported boxofficeindia. Saaho has replaced Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0' which was at the second position. Prabhas' Saaho performed well in Andhra Pradesh on Day 1 by recording nearly Rs 50 crore of earnings.

Saaho carries a hefty Rs 350 crore price tag, meaning the film needs to become a global hit to turn in profit. The multilingual film has debuted in over 4,500 screens in India. Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film has been unanimously panned by the critics as well as cinegoers over its screenplay and direction. Trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh has called the movie 'unbearable'. He added further, "A colossal waste of talent, big money and opportunity... Weak story, confusing screenplay and amateur direction". The action sequences of Saaho are choreographed by Transformers-famed Kenny Bates with technicians from Game Of Thrones contributing to the project.

Saaho was shot in different countries like -- Austria, Abu Dhabhi, Romania, part of Europe and India. The big-budget flick took over two years to complete. The film marks Prabhas' debut in Hindi films. It is also Shraddha Kapoor's debut in South Indian cinema. Apart from Shraddha and Prabhas, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey in supporting roles.

