2.0 Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth's movie earns more than Baahubali: The Beginning

Shankar's 2.0, which was made on a budget of over Rs 550 crore, has beaten Baahubali: The Beginning's collection. In about two weeks of its release, the movie has become the first ever Kollywood film to cross Rs 700 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office.

The movie has surpassed the total box office collection of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning. The first Baahubali film had earned about Rs 650 crore. According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, 2.0 has earned more than Rs 700 crore. Currently, Rajinikanth's movie is the sixth highest grosser of all time. 2.0 is now aiming to break into top five by surpassing the collections of Aamir Khan's PK.

#2Point0 WW Box Office: FIRST ever Kollywood film to CROSS 700 cr gross mark. Week 1 - 526.86 cr Week 2 Day 1 - 27.31 cr Day 2 - 32.57 cr Day 3 - 36.45 cr Day 4 - 39.20 cr Day 5 - 17.13 cr Day 6 - 14.66 cr Day 7 - 16.80 cr Total - 710.98 cr - Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 13, 2018

In China, Rajinikanth's 2.0 will get around 56,000 shows per day. 2.0 has earned Rs 526.86 crore in its first week and Rs 184.12 crore in the second week. It has made a total collection of Rs 710.98 crore in two weeks. In Tamil Nadu, 2.0 earned Rs 166.98 crore in two weeks and also became the first film to cross Rs 20 crore mark at Chennai box office.

The film had entered the Rs 100 crore club even before its release due to pre-bookings. 2.0 revolves around the robot Chitti (played by Rajinikanth) and Pakshirajan (played by Akshay Kumar), who seeks vengeance on humans, whom he holds responsible for the declining population of birds.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

