2.0 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth's movie fails to overtake Baahubali 2's Day 1 earnings

While Thugs of Hindostan quickly fell off the radar, it did fetch a formidable amount on its first day. Since then, it has been the record to break. And what better movie than Rajinikanth's new release, which was soon betted as the frontrunner to topple Aamir Khan's movie off its mantle. Thalaivar's new movie, 2.0, has indeed, as predicted managed to break Thugs of Hindostan's record. However, it still failed to overtake Baahubali: The Conclusion's opening day record. The record for the highest opening business is still intact with Baahubali: The Conclusion's earnings of Rs 121 crore.

2.0 made Rs 60 crore on its first day, as mentioned in a report in Livemint. That means 2.0 did not just overtake but shot way past the set mark of ToH's Rs 50 crore. The Hindi version of 2.0 made Rs 22-23 crore, while it made Rs 18.2 crore from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box offices. Official numbers are still awaited.

As mentioned in Box Office India, the Hindi version had occupancy of 40% in the 4,150 screens that ran this version. While that is not as great as some Bollywood releases this year, it is commendable for three reasons. The first is that North India is not Rajinikanth's turf and he does not necessarily demand the same fan base. As such the occupancy seems very high. The other reason is that a lot of Hindi movies are released strategically to benefit from holiday periods or a national holiday. Rajinikanth's 2.0 opened in the middle of a usual week. The third aspect to be kept in mind is that the opening of the movie was on a Thursday. Hindi movies usually release on Fridays. So, there is a rather high chance that the movie will pick up significantly over the weekend.

Moreover, trade analyst Ramesh Bala said that 2.0 sold 2.2 million tickets on BookMyShow alone. A day ago PaytmTickets had sold around 1.25 million tickets.

The movie has been made on a budget of Rs 540 crore. Its satellite rights were sold for Rs 110 crore, while 2.0's digital rights fetched them Rs 80 crore. While all that seem like good news for the makers, 2.0 is still banking on its box office collections to recover the budget.

Released across 10,000 screens worldwide, 2.0 is being showed across around 6,800 screens in India.